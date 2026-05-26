Europe - EN
Europe - EN
thumb
Written by Pauline Neerman
In this article
Share article
  • instagram
  • linkedin

Antwerp’s shopping streets are putting up “Instagram-worthy” decorations

icon
General26 May, 2026
Shutterstock.com

Several shopping streets in downtown Antwerp have been adorned with eye-catching street decorations in recent weeks. The new merchants’ association, Beleef Antwerpen (which translates to Experience Antwerp), aims to create an immersive experience with colorful balls and umbrellas.

Umbrellas and balls

In Hoogstraat, Kammenstraat, and Lange Koepoortstraat, among others, woven balls have recently been hung above the street, inspired by the colorful decorations popular in Southern European cities. In Kloosterstraat, retailers opted for an installation featuring floating umbrellas.

More about... General
See more
Events
Most read
Follow RetailDetail