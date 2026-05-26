Antwerp’s shopping streets are putting up “Instagram-worthy” decorations

Several shopping streets in downtown Antwerp have been adorned with eye-catching street decorations in recent weeks. The new merchants’ association, Beleef Antwerpen (which translates to Experience Antwerp), aims to create an immersive experience with colorful balls and umbrellas.

Umbrellas and balls

In Hoogstraat, Kammenstraat, and Lange Koepoortstraat, among others, woven balls have recently been hung above the street, inspired by the colorful decorations popular in Southern European cities. In Kloosterstraat, retailers opted for an installation featuring floating umbrellas.