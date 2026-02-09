Is Amazon catching up with Bol in the Netherlands?

Amazon surpassed Bol in terms of search volume in the Netherlands in December. The American e-commerce giant is also becoming increasingly visible in the search engine’s product carousels. Is Bol’s leadership position under threat?

Product carousels on a merry-go-round

Amazon’s years of investment in search engines are starting to pay off, according to an analysis by data platform Productrise. By tracking more than a million products in Dutch search results, the platform has noticed that Amazon has been appearing more frequently in organic shopping blocks since October 2025.