[In the Picture] The Salvation Army opens virtual thrift store in Roblox

The Salvation Army has opened the first digital thrift store in the metaverse: the American organization launched a digital second-hand store on the gaming platform Roblox. Young people can buy virtual items, based on real thrift store finds.

Thrift store 2.0

The American Salvation Army says it “levels up its mission with Gen Z and Gen Alpha”: to reach young people, the charitable organization launched Thrift Score, the world’s first virtual thrift store, on 19 February. The store aims to combine sustainability, gaming, and social impact.