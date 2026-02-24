Europe - EN
HEMA turns 100: the turbulent journey from working-class department store to retail icon

General24 February, 2026

What began in 1926 as the “Hollandse Eenheidsprijzen Maatschappij Amsterdam” (which translates freely to “Amsterdam dollar/pound store”) grew into an iconic retail chain. Today, exactly a century—and a series of wars, takeovers, and financial crises—later, HEMA still stands strong as a “department store for the people”.

De Bijenkorf’s poor/rich nephew

Did you know that HEMA was literally De Bijenkorf’s little nephew? H.E.M.A. – with the dots, because its full name was Hollandse Eenheidsprijzen Maatschappij Amsterdam – was founded in 1926 by Arthur Isaac and Leo Meyer as a modest fixed-price store in Amsterdam’s Kalverstraat. The store was intended to be an affordable alternative to chic department stores such as De Bijenkorf, aimed at the working class.

