Hamilton Bright is now Smollan

(Advertorial) The transition from Hamilton Bright to Smollan is about far more than a new name. It represents the coming together of deep local insight and global scale, a powerful combination designed to help brands win in an increasingly complex shopper journey.

A trusted name, a new future

On 20 January 2026, Hamilton Bright reached an important milestone in its evolution by continuing under the name Smollan. This change is not simply a rebrand, but a deliberate strategic move that reinforces the company’s position across the Benelux and beyond.

For more than 25 years, Hamilton Bright was a trusted partner for brands in sectors including FMCG, consumer electronics, beauty & healthcare, and DIY. During that time, the business built a formidable reputation for delivering effective field sales, merchandising, activations, in-store experience, and retail support on the shop floor.

Smollan: the strength of a global brand

Hamilton Bright is no stranger to the international stage. In 2017, the company became part of the Smollan Group, one of the world’s leading field marketing and retail solutions organisations. With a global workforce of more than 90,000 colleagues operating in over 60 countries, Smollan’s global reach supports brands that want to make an impact on the shop floor and beyond.

The decision for Hamilton Bright to officially become Smollan is not a break with the past, but a logical and powerful step forward. The name change creates a single, recognisable international identity, resulting in greater scale, increased efficiency, and a clearer positioning for clients and partners.

What does this mean for brands and retailers?

Through full integration into the Smollan brand, clients gain access to the benefits of a global network without losing local expertise. This translates into clear advantages:

International reach

Clients benefit from an organisation that combines global expertise, best practices, and innovative solutions with strong local execution.

Access to technology and data

By integrating global systems and technologies, Smollan can use data more intelligently to analyse and optimise shopper interactions.

Creative strength

International creativity and local execution work hand in hand to develop campaigns that are relevant and impactful for the target audience.

A frequently asked question during a rebrand is: “What changes for our customers?” The answer is clear; not the quality, not the approach and not the people you know. Although the name changes, the core strengths of the organisation remain the same:

Personal attention and short lines of communication, where teams remain locally involved in the Netherlands and Belgium

Familiar contacts continue to serve as points of contact for clients

A strong focus on results, engagement, and customer-centric working remains central

Why field marketing is indispensable in today’s retail landscape

Field marketing plays a crucial role in today’s retail environment. Consumers increasingly orient themselves online, but often make their purchase decision in or around the physical store. As a result, field marketing has evolved from pure visibility to delivering relevant brand experiences at the right moment in the shopper journey.

Smollan therefore supports clients not only with traditional disciplines such as merchandising and sales support, but also with activation campaigns, sampling events, digital touchpoints, and other contact moments that reflect how consumers shop today.

Technology plays an increasingly important role here. With advanced tools for data analysis, shopper insights, and KPI measurement, Smollan makes results transparent and measurable. This is essential in a market where marketing budgets are under pressure and return on investment is critical.

From operational execution to strategic partnership

The role of field marketing has changed significantly in recent years. Where the focus was once primarily on execution, it has now shifted towards strategic support. Smollan has evolved accordingly, and positions itself clearly as a partner that looks beyond the shop floor alone.

By combining data from multiple sources — from in-store observations to online performance and sales figures — Smollan gains clear insight into what works and what does not. These insights form the basis for targeted advice on optimisation, efficiency, and return. This is how Smollan helps brands to both boost their visibility and perform demonstrably better.

Navigating a fragmented shopper journey

The shopper journey has become increasingly fragmented. Consumers are inspired via social media, websites, and influencers. They compare products online, and often make their final choice only in or near the physical store. This mix of digital and physical touchpoints makes it more challenging for brands to be visible and relevant at the right moment.

This is precisely where field marketing plays a connecting role. Smollan brings strategy and execution together, translating data and insights into targeted action on the shop floor. Based on available data, it is decided where and when support is required, and with what resources. That means stores are visited when something is really happening, for example during peak periods, product launches, or promotions.

This flexible approach makes it possible to scale activity up or down quickly. More support where needed, less where possible. As a result, resources are used more effectively and brands achieve maximum visibility at the moments that matter most within the shopper journey.

Retail media and new forms of collaboration

Another key development in retail is the rise of retail media. Promotions are increasingly centrally driven by retailers, bringing multiple brands together within a single platform or campaign. This requires new forms of collaboration between retailers, manufacturers and field marketing partners.

Smollan plays a facilitating role by supporting execution on the shop floor and ensuring that retail media campaigns are also brought to life physically. As a result, the role of field marketing continues to evolve from execution to coordination and consultancy, with a stronger focus on alignment and effectiveness.

Looking back and looking ahead

The transition to Smollan coincided with a significant milestone; the 25th anniversary of Hamilton Bright. What began as a local company in the Netherlands grew into an established player with multiple locations in the Netherlands and Belgium, focused on strengthening brands and retailers at the point of purchase.

Under the Smollan name, that position is further reinforced, as we position ourselves for a future in which an omnichannel approach, data innovation and shopper experience are decisive, and in which it is precisely on the shop floor that brands continue to make the difference.