Half of Germany’s online spending abroad goes to China

In 2025, Germans spent nearly one billion euros on e-commerce. They primarily shop within their own country, but 12% of that spending goes to foreign retailers. China accounts for nearly half (49%) of that total spending, followed by France (22%) and the Netherlands (19%).

German e-commerce market continues to grow

The German e-commerce market grew by 3.9% in 2025 to a total consumer turnover of 92.3 billion euros. German consumers place an average of 35 orders per year, with an average order value of 53.2 euros. This is according to the latest figures from the German retail association Handelsverband Deutschland (HDE).