Belgian city of Ghent assists businesses with free advice on accessibility

An ambitious project in the Belgian city of Ghent aims to make shops and restaurants more accessible. In a city where historic buildings often pose an obstacle, this approach is proving to be not only socially relevant, but also economically relevant.

Inclusive city as an asset

With the help of expertise center Inter, the City of Ghent has already mapped out 200 shops. Half of these are currently accessible to people with disabilities, and barely a quarter have an accessible toilet. Alderman for Equal Opportunities Bram Van Braeckevelt emphasizes the importance of this effort: “ We want to make Ghent the most inclusive city in the world, and for that we need everyone. Everyone has a right to a place at the table .”

In a city like Ghent, where narrow streets and old buildings are the norm, accessibility is not a given. Yet local entrepreneurs are proving that it can be done. Small adjustments can often make a big difference. Knol&Kool, a combination of shop and restaurant, has lowered its counter and adapted the toilet, for example.

Alderman for Economy Sofie Bracke sees accessibility as an opportunity: “An accessible hospitality business is not only a service to the customer, but also an asset for the trader.” For example, a barrier-free entrance is not only valuable for wheelchair users, but also for people with crutches, families with strollers, and even tourists with wheeled suitcases.

The City of Ghent now offers free advice to merchants who have renovation or construction plans. This allows accessibility measures to be included in the design phase, which is often cheaper and more efficient than making adjustments afterwards. The city had previously launched an initiative offering free ramps for shops and hospitality establishments. Retailers who want to adapt their businesses can contact the city’s accessibility experts. Visitors and residents can also find an overview of accessible businesses on the Accessible Ghent website.