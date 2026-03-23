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Written by Pauline Neerman
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From virtual twins to common sense at the RetailDetail Omnichannel & E-Commerce Congress

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General23 March, 2026

From virtual veterinarians to virtual fitting rooms and virtual fraudsters, the RetailDetail Omnichannel & E-Commerce Congress covered every single “hot topic.” That’s why we’d like to keep you, humans, “in the loop.”

Virtual employees

Pet food brand Prins illustrated how quickly customer interaction is changing. The company saw traditional channels like phone and email decline, while WhatsApp and external AI platforms are gaining ground. As a result, the brand is losing direct contact with customers—and thus control over the information circulating.

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