From checkout to strategic platform: why payments are the engine of growth for retail

(Advertorial) Retailers have been investing in store concepts, data, and loyalty programs for years. Yet one of the most critical factors for growth often remains out of the spotlight: payments. What was long considered the final step in the customer journey is now evolving into a central link that directly impacts revenue, efficiency, and the customer experience.

The invisible force behind retail growth

The question retailers must ask themselves today is therefore fundamentally different from before. It is no longer about how a payment is processed, but what role that payment plays in the broader commercial ecosystem. Because that is precisely where the playing field is shifting. Payments are no longer an operational necessity, but a strategic lever that connects different parts of the organization.

The Belgian market is accelerating

This evolution is particularly visible in Belgium. The country is among the most mature and, at the same time, rapidly evolving payment markets in Europe. The share of digital payments is now dominant and continues to grow, while contactless and mobile payment methods have gradually become the standard.

In concrete terms, this evolution translates into a number of clear trends:

•83% of all transactions are digital

•Contactless payments have become the norm

•Mobile and digital wallets are growing explosively

•E-commerce continues to grow steadily

But even more important than the growth itself is the direction in which the market is moving. Retailers are evolving from a landscape of separate payment solutions to e-commerce platforms where payments are fully integrated into the overall shopping experience. No longer a separate step at the end of the process, but a seamless part of the journey.

For consumers, this translates into a clear expectation: payment must feel effortless, immediate, and above all, consistent, regardless of the channel.

This new standard can be succinctly summarized as follows:

•Checkout must take less than 10 seconds

•The experience must be identical across all touchpoints

•Any form of friction leads to immediate conversion loss

Whether it’s a contactless payment in-store, a mobile purchase on the go, or an online order, the experience must be the same everywhere—fast, intuitive, and frictionless.

When payment disappears from view

The next phase in this evolution makes it even more interesting. Payments are gradually disappearing from view, yet at the same time becoming more important than ever. Technology, and artificial intelligence in particular, plays a key role in this.

In what is often described as “agent-driven commerce,” digital systems are taking on an increasingly active role in the purchasing process. They compare products, make choices, and even initiate payments on behalf of the consumer. What feels like convenience and time savings to the user creates a whole new playing field for retailers.

For retailers, this means:

•Higher conversion rates due to reduced friction

•More transactions per customer

•New revenue models such as micro- and machine payments

The real value is shifting from the transaction itself to the data and intelligence behind the payment.

From cost center to value creation

These developments are forcing retailers to fundamentally rethink their approach to payments. Whereas payments were traditionally viewed as a pure cost center, a new reality is emerging in which they actively contribute to profitability.

After all, companies that succeed in consolidating their payment flows within a single integrated platform create new opportunities. They gain more control, greater insight, and can better leverage the value of each transaction. In some cases, this even leads to a significant increase in monetization per transaction.

The difference lies in the mindset. No longer thinking in terms of isolated solutions or suppliers, but in terms of ecosystems. Not optimizing per channel, but across all channels. Those who take that step transform payments from a necessary cost into a strategic tool for growth.

“Winning retailers don’t just process payments. They use them as an engine for growth,” John Kolthof, CCO of CCV at Fiserv.

John Kolthof, CCO CCV from Fiserv

Local roots, global reach

In this changing context, CCV from Fiserv is positioning itself explicitly as a partner for retailers seeking to make this transformation. The combination of local market knowledge and international scale offers a clear advantage in this regard.

With more than twenty years of experience in the retail payments sector, CCV has built a strong foothold in the Belgian market. That local expertise is now reinforced by the integration within Fiserv, one of the world’s largest players in payment and fintech platforms, active in more than a hundred countries and with millions of affiliated merchants.

The result is a model that combines the best of both worlds: a pragmatic, service-oriented approach close to the customer, supported by innovation and scale at the international level. It is precisely this combination that makes it possible not only to support retailers in their current needs but also to prepare them for what lies ahead.

The new reality for retailers

The conclusion is clear. Retailers who want to make a difference in the coming years will have to adapt their approach to payments. Not as the final step in the transaction, but as an integral part of their strategy.

Because at the intersection of customer, data, and revenue, payments play a central role today. They determine how smoothly a purchase goes, how much value is derived from an interaction, and how strongly different channels are connected to one another.

In that sense, the real question is no longer whether payments are important, but how consciously retailers use them

Retailers who want to make a difference:

•view payments as a strategic platform

•connect all channels into a single ecosystem

•leverage transaction data as a growth engine

They don’t just process payments; they orchestrate commerce.