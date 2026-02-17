European Commission opens investigation into Shein’s sales practices

Today, the European Commission initiated formal proceedings against Shein. The Chinese online store is alleged to be addictive, lack transparency, and sell illegal products.

In-depth investigation

The European Commission is launching an in-depth investigation into Shein based on the Digital Services Act (DSA), according to a press release on Tuesday. Among other things, the Commission wants to examine what systems the Chinese platform has put in place to limit the sale of illegal products in the European Union, such as sex dolls that resemble children.

The addictive design of the service is also under scrutiny: consumers receive points or rewards for their engagement, and the question is what Shein is doing to limit the risk of addiction. There are also questions about the transparency of the recommendation systems Shein uses to suggest content and products to users. The platform must disclose the main parameters of its recommendation systems and must also offer users an easily accessible option that is not based on profiling.

“Protecting the well-being of shoppers”

Shein was already asked questions on June 28, 2024, February 6, 2025, and November 26, 2025, about the protection of consumers and minors, and about the transparency of its recommendation systems. This in-depth investigation follows a preliminary analysis of the answers provided by Shein. The Commission cannot say how long the investigation will take.

“Illegal products are banned in the EU, whether they are sold in stores or offered on online marketplaces. The Digital Services Act ensures the safety of shoppers, protects their well-being, and provides them with information about the algorithms they are dealing with. We will assess whether Shein complies with these rules and takes its responsibility seriously,” said Henna Virkkunen, Executive Vice President for Technological Sovereignty, Security, and Democracy.

Shein is also under fire in France. A government demand to suspend the online store was not upheld by the court. The court will rule on a demand to close only the marketplace on March 19.