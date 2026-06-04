Electronic payments increasingly costly for Belgian merchants: “lack of transparency”

Electronic payments are the norm in Belgium: more than half of all transactions are made using a payment card or digital payment solution. Yet costs are rising for merchants, while it’s becoming increasingly difficult to understand exactly what they’re paying for.

Costs vary widely

The costs of electronic payments vary significantly depending on the type of payment, the payment card used, the number of transactions, and the chosen payment service provider. This is according to a new study by the Price Observatory of the FPS Economy. Furthermore, the report notes that transparency is often lacking, especially for smaller businesses.