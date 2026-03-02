eBay swaps 800 jobs for artificial intelligence

eBay is cutting around 800 jobs, representing 6% of its workforce. The second-hand platform wants to focus more on artificial intelligence and other strategic priorities.

In all departments

eBay says it wants to reinvest in the company and better align its structure with its “strategic priorities“, CNBC reports. The reorganization will affect all branches of the company, but it is not known when the layoffs will take effect and where exactly they will occur. The second-hand specialist says it is looking at where there is overlap in functions, what the operational needs are, and future priorities.