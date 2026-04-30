eBay got off to a strong start in 2026 with robust volume growth. CEO Jamie Iannone speaks of a clear acceleration, thanks to a (renewed) focus on fashion and secondhand sales among consumers.

Push toward secondhand consumer goods

Gross Merchandise Volume (GMV) rose 18% in the first quarter to $22.2 billion (€20.6 billion), while revenue increased 19% to $3.1 billion (€2.9 billion). As a result, the platform outperformed analysts’ expectations. According to CEO Iannone, the momentum is primarily driven by the focus categories, consumer-to-consumer (C2C) commerce and “recommerce” (secondhand sales).