eBay focuses on live shopping with new global campaign

eBay launched a new global brand campaign specifically for “live commerce.” The campaign positions eBay Live as the answer to passive scrolling: the platform highlights the excitement and fun of shopping through live-stream auctions.

Live streams featuring Pokémon and Labubu

Live commerce is gaining popularity worldwide, and eBay Live aims to position itself as the go-to destination. The campaign targets various audiences, including fashion and collectibles enthusiasts. eBay Live has been particularly successful in the collectibles category: livestreams featuring Pokémon cards, sports memorabilia, and comic books have already attracted thousands of viewers.