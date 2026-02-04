Brussels busiest, Leuven richest shopping city in Belgium

Did you know Roeselare, a hidden shopping gem in Belgium? And that Leuven attracts the most affluent consumers? It pays to look beyond the traditional shopping hubs of Brussels and Antwerp, according to a new retail real estate report.

Big does not necessarily mean rich

Certainly, Antwerp and Brussels continue to set the tone. Antwerp has the largest shopping area with 2,123 stores, while Brussels has the busiest shopping street: Rue Neuve, where an average of 267,000 pedestrians pass by every week. This is evident from an analysis of the 20 largest Belgian city centers by RetailSonar.