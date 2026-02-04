Europe - EN
Europe - EN
thumb
Written by Pauline Neerman
In this article
Share article
  • instagram
  • linkedin

Brussels busiest, Leuven richest shopping city in Belgium

icon
General4 February, 2026

Did you know Roeselare, a hidden shopping gem in Belgium? And that Leuven attracts the most affluent consumers? It pays to look beyond the traditional shopping hubs of Brussels and Antwerp, according to a new retail real estate report.

Big does not necessarily mean rich

Certainly, Antwerp and Brussels continue to set the tone. Antwerp has the largest shopping area with 2,123 stores, while Brussels has the busiest shopping street: Rue Neuve, where an average of 267,000 pedestrians pass by every week. This is evident from an analysis of the 20 largest Belgian city centers by RetailSonar.

More about... General
See more
Events
Most read
Follow RetailDetail