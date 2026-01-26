Bol launches visual search function

As more and more shoppers start their search with an image rather than a search term, Ahold Delhaize‘s online store Bol is focusing on new AI features that convert visual inspiration into purchases.

Available in the app

With the new Spot & Shop feature, users can upload a photo or screenshot to the Bol app to instantly get relevant product matches. This allows consumers to quickly find products they’ve seen on the street or at friends’ homes, or that they’ve seen on Instagram or TikTok.

The technology behind Spot & Shop uses machine learning to analyze the image, recognize the product, and finally find it in Bol’s product catalog. When customers take or upload a photo via the photo icon in the search bar, they are then shown relevant results, supplemented with filters, prices, and product information.

In addition, bol also integrated Apple’s latest AI technology, “Visual Intelligence.” Here, too, after taking a photo, users see all relevant product matches from bol in a separate tab.

Spot & Shop is now available in the bol app in the Netherlands and Belgium, in Dutch and French. Bol expects the share of visual searches to grow significantly in the coming years.