Antwerp aims for a “lively Meir” with greenery and more space for pedestrians

The Meir in Antwerp, one of Belgium’s most important high streets, receives a makeover with wide passageways, green rest areas, and a clear separation between pedestrians, cyclists, and suppliers. The city council approved the concept on Friday, following earlier criticism from shopkeepers.

From criticism to compromise

The Meir, Antwerp’s shopping heart, is on the eve of a large-scale metamorphosis. On Friday, the municipal executive gave the green light for the redevelopment concept, which not only addresses the outdated infrastructure and sewerage system, but also aims to transform the street into a modern, sustainable, and international attraction. Pedestrians will have more space to stroll, while green areas and a new lighting plan will create a more pleasant atmosphere, both during the day and in the evening.