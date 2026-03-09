Amazon overtakes Schwarz Group (Lidl) as Europe’s largest retailer

Last year, Amazon became Europe’s largest retailer in terms of sales volume, following double-digit growth. Lidl owner Schwarz Group is close behind, with other competitors lagging far behind.

Winning marketplace model

For the first time, Amazon is number one in Europe – including the United Kingdom. Last year, the American retailer achieved a gross merchandise value (GMV) of €179.7 billion, just ahead of Germany’s Schwarz, the owner of Lidl and Kaufland, which follows closely behind with €179.4 billion. The difference with the number three, Aldi, is more than €80 billion. This is according to the annual report by consultant Retail Cities.