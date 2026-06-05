Amazon invests 10 billion euros in robots and faster deliveries in Europe

Amazon allocates more than 10 billion euros over the coming years to expand and modernize its European logistics network. The investment includes new robotics, additional distribution capacity, and 25,000 new jobs in Europe.

New generation of robots

One of the highlights is the latest version of Proteus, Amazon’s autonomous robot. Thanks to artificial intelligence, the robot can now carry out tasks based on simple text instructions from employees. Proteus then determines the priorities, route, and timing of the task on its own.