Amazon delivered 170 million items in France on the same day or the next day

In 2025, Amazon delivered 170 million items on the same day or the next day to French Prime subscribers. The American e-commerce giant wants to accelerate this year thanks to three new mega distribution centers.

Three additional warehouses

Amazon has expanded its Prime delivery service in France and says that the popularity of the subscription continues to grow. The number of fast deliveries rose sharply last year: more than 170 million items arrived at Prime members’ homes the same evening or the next day at the latest. By way of comparison, Amazon delivered approximately 8 billion items to Prime members in the United States in 2025.

The Prime delivery service is now available in fifteen French cities. Montpellier was recently added to the list. For same-day deliveries, Amazon also relies on new partnerships with Monoprix and Chronodrive, which the company entered into in 2025. In addition, artificial intelligence plays a central role in logistics. The technology determines in real time where products are stored and how they can be delivered to customers the fastest.

Amazon plans to open three new mega distribution centers by the end of this year. These include two 110,000-square-meter warehouses in Beauvais and Illiers-Combray, near Chartres, and a third 160,000-square-meter location in Colombier-Saugnieu, near Lyon.