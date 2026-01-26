Aldi has largest number of stores in Belgium, Albert Heijn leader in the Netherlands

Aldi, Leonidas, and Carrefour Market are the retail chains with the largest number of stores in Belgium. The top three in the Netherlands are Albert Heijn, Kruidvat, and Jumbo.

Banks and insurance offices are shrinking

With 444 branches, Aldi is the retail chain with the largest number of outlets in Belgium. This is according to the new Top 50 retail formulas in Belgium and the Netherlands, which Locatus has just published. Leonidas follows with 350 branches, Carrefour Market has 337. Further down the list are Kruidvat, Carrefour Express, Lidl, Colruyt, Zeeman, Proxy Delhaize, and Spar.