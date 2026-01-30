After poor winter sales, Belgian retailers may continue promotions

Because the winter sales in Belgium were disappointing for most retailers, the ministers responsible, David Clarinval and Eléonore Simonet, have decided that retailers may continue their promotions in February.

Breathing space

The sales period, which ends on Saturday, was exceptionally poor this year, with an average drop in turnover of 28%, according to trade federation Comeos. Ten days of snow, strikes, and protests kept consumers away from the shops. Many retailers therefore asked for the sales to be extended. A legal extension proved unfeasible, but the competent ministers David Clarinval and Eléonore Simonet recognize the situation and are giving retailers some breathing space: they will be allowed to continue their promotions in February.