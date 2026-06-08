Action adds its online-only offer to its mobile app

Action integrates its online store into its mobile app in the Netherlands and Belgium. Through the app, users will now also have access to online-only deals and products that are not available in stores.

Enhanced customer journey

In the app, customers can now see both the physical store assortment and the online-exclusive offers. For product manager Mitchel Hazelebach, the launch isn’t about adding an extra sales channel, but about strengthening the app’s role within the customer journey.

“One of the key questions was how we could expand the digital experience without losing sight of the app’s core function,” he writes on LinkedIn. According to him, that core remains unchanged: inspiring customers with the in-store selection and supporting store visits. “That retail-first foundation is what makes the app relevant.”

The product manager sees the move as an illustration of how physical and digital channels can complement each other. “Good product decisions aren’t about choosing between physical or digital, but about ensuring that each element plays the right role in the customer journey.” The online store is now live in the Action app in the Netherlands and Belgium.