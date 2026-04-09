Why Lidl is opening its own pub

In Northern Ireland, Lidl has begun construction on its very first pub. The likelihood that such a hospitality concept will be replicated elsewhere is slim: the project is a surprising consequence of Northern Ireland’s strict liquor licensing laws.

Complaint rejected

Lidl’s plans to open its own pub are not new: six years ago, the discounter announced the arrival of a supermarket with a café in Dundonald, a Northern Irish village near Belfast. The discounter had failed to obtain a license to sell alcohol in the store.

To obtain such a license, retailers in Northern Ireland must acquire a liquor license from an existing retailer who sells alcohol—and who is ceasing to do so. Furthermore, they must demonstrate that there is an insufficient supply of licensed establishments at the location in question. Lidl did not receive a license to sell alcohol in the supermarket, but after the closure of two bars in the neighborhood, the supermarket chain was able to meet the conditions for opening its own licensed pub with an off-sales section.

The fact that the entire process took six years is due to competitors challenging the license in the Supreme Court, alleging circumvention of the law. However, that complaint was dismissed in January 2025, and construction of the project has now indeed begun, according to local media. The opening is scheduled for this summer. The pub, which can accommodate up to 60 guests, will not be operated within the store itself, but in a separate building next door.