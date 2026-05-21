Brussels’ Ixelles also passes a tax on fast-food ordering kiosks

Ixelles is introducing a new tax on fast-food restaurants with digital ordering kiosks. Previously, the Brussels municipalities of Anderlecht and Auderghem already introduced a tax targeting fast-food chains with ordering kiosks.

Employment threat and nuisance

Fast-food establishments such as chip shops, rotisseries, and grill restaurants that use ordering kiosks will have to pay an annual tax of 12,000 euros. New businesses will also be subject to a one-time opening tax of 10,000 euros. Ixelles expects the new tax to generate approximately 113,000 euros annually.

According to Finance Alderman Nathalie Gilson, the municipality is deliberately targeting large chains. “With this tax, we are protecting small independent businesses,” she told BRUZZ. “We are targeting large chains that cause public nuisance, we are promoting healthy food, and we hope to make the local economy more attractive.” The measure also targets chains because digital ordering kiosks are increasingly replacing traditional cashiers, which the municipal government says has a negative impact on local employment.

Case before the Council of State

The fast-food tax is part of a broader trend in which Brussels municipalities are introducing new local taxes to generate additional revenue. Last year, Auderghem and Anderlecht already implemented similar measures. In Auderghem, the annual tax is also 12,000 euros, but the amount doubles for businesses located near schools.

The sector has reacted sharply: Bemora, the association of structured restaurant chains within Comeos, has already challenged the Auderghem tax before the Council of State. “People forget that large chains often operate through franchises,” Bemora stated. “So it is also local operators who employ local staff who are affected by the tax. And the chains have no intention whatsoever of leaving the municipality.”