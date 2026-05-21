Auchan replaces its paper flyer with AI

Earlier this year, Auchan stopped systematically distributing paper flyers. These were replaced by AI-driven digital campaigns, which have reduced costs and increased foot traffic.

Higher ROI

Auchan had already significantly scaled back the distribution of paper flyers over the past two years, but had not gone as far as its competitors E.Leclerc and Carrefour, which have completely stopped distribution by the end of 2023 and early 2025, respectively. However, since January, the French retailer has stopped distributing paper flyers altogether, issuing only catalogs for special occasions such as the wine fair or the end-of-year toy sale.