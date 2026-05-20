Tony’s Chocolonely and Ritter Sport are the most sustainable chocolate brands on the Belgian market, according to a new chocolate guide from the conservation organization WWF. Mondelez International, the manufacturer of Côte d’Or, Milka, and Toblerone, comes in for harsh criticism.

Online tool

Since Wednesday, Belgian consumers have been able to use an online tool to learn more about the chocolate they buy at the supermarket. The WWF chocolate guide ranks popular chocolate brands based on an internationally recognized method, the “Chocolate Scorecard.” This method takes into account cocoa traceability, fair compensation for cocoa farmers, child or forced labor, and deforestation.

The ranking shows that those who want to buy chocolate based on sustainability criteria should opt for the brands Tony’s Chocolonely and Ritter Sport. “Their results demonstrate that working with cocoa in a more sustainable way is also possible on a large scale,” says WWF in its press release. The organization also commends Ahold Delhaize, Aldi, and Carrefour for their consistent and transparent participation in the Chocolate Scorecard evaluation over the years.

Living wage remains a sticking point

Several companies have made progress in the areas of deforestation and traceability. Due to ongoing campaigns by environmental organizations and under the influence of upcoming new European regulations (EUDR), Nestlé, Mars, and Ferrero have tightened their policies and monitoring, according to the Chocolate Scorecard. However, a decent income for cocoa producers remains a major weak point in the chocolate sector.

The WWF is less complimentary about Mondelēz International, the parent company of Côte d’Or, Milka, and Toblerone: due to its severe lack of transparency, this multinational was awarded the title of “worst in class” (Bad Egg Award). The company last participated in 2024, finishing 25th out of 38.