Why Colruyt is launching its own estate wine

Pas de Soucis, the first white Belgian wine from the Colruyt Group’s own vineyard, Domaine Lez-Envies, is now hitting the market. The retailer aims to demonstrate the potential of Belgian viticulture.

Scalable and profitable

“This should come as no surprise. Colruyt is consciously committed to local roots,” says CEO Stefan Goethaert. “We want to innovate sustainably through this initiative. As a group, we’re taking a risk by working with less common grape varieties and applying for organic certification. In this way, we want to demonstrate the possibilities of Belgian wine production, prove that it’s scalable, and that it can be profitable. You can’t just leave that to other agricultural businesses; we at the Colruyt Group can take the lead.”