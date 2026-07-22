Wendy’s bites into European expansion, starting in Italy

The American hamburger chain Wendy’s is taking aim at Europe. The first two Italian restaurants will open in Milan this year, kicking off plans for 170 locations by 2035. The fast-food giant is also seeking franchise partners in France, Germany, Spain, Portugal, and other countries.

Second attempt in Italy

Job postings for restaurant managers currently being published by Wendy’s Italia indicate that the Italian launch is imminent. The fast-food chain had a brief presence at Milan’s central station in the 1980s, but this new market entry is far more ambitious: the two Milanese restaurants are intended to lay the foundation for a national network.