Lower milk prices weigh on FrieslandCampina’s earnings

An imbalance in the dairy market is taking its toll on FrieslandCampina: while the global milk supply was high, demand for basic dairy products lagged behind. This is putting pressure on prices, margins, and earnings.

Profit declines

Lower prices for basic dairy products due to a high global milk supply weighed on the operating profit of Royal FrieslandCampina N.V. in the first half of the fiscal year: it amounted to 269 million euros, compared to 363 million euros in the first half of 2025. Profit fell from 230 million euros to 138 million. Revenue remained stable at 6.8 billion euros.