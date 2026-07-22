[In the picture] Aldi opens first of three new stores at Shopping Cora locations

Aldi / Lieven Van Assche

Aldi / Lieven Van Assche

Aldi / Lieven Van Assche

Aldi / Lieven Van Assche

Aldi / Lieven Van Assche

Aldi / Lieven Van Assche

Aldi has opened a new supermarket at the Shopping Cora site in Anderlecht. It is the first of a total of three stores that the discount retailer will open at the sites of the former hypermarkets.

Blind spot

With this opening, the total number of Aldi stores in Anderlecht now stands at five. Earlier this year, the discount retailer already opened a new store along Ninoofsesteenweg. Furthermore, Aldi is now more easily accessible to residents from the south and east of Anderlecht. “This was still a blind spot for Aldi in the region. The Shopping Cora site is a very well-known and accessible location for local residents,” says expansion manager Dagmar Bernaers of Aldi Belgium.

The store has a sales area of about 1,200 m² and is designed according to Aldi’s latest store layout, in which the fresh produce and promotions play a prominent role. The island featuring promotions on fresh fruits and vegetables immediately catches the customer’s eye as soon as they enter. The bakery section and the fresh fish and meat selections are located in the first aisle. The weekly non-food specials are given a central spot in the middle of the store.

Until now, Aldi had virtually no presence in Belgian shopping centers, but that is about to change: additional openings are planned for this summer at the Shopping Cora locations in Sint-Lambrechts-Woluwe and Châtelineau in the Charleroi region. ​