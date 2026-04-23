Vandemoortele cannot allay British concerns about the acquisition of Délifrance

The UK competition authority is launching an in-depth investigation into Vandemoortele’s acquisition of Délifrance. To appease the competition watchdog, the Belgian group promised to sell two Délifrance factories, but no buyer came forward in time.

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The CMA stated that the sale of the two sites might have resolved the competition concerns, but “the deadline to resolve those concerns has now passed, and Vandemoortele has not formally submitted a proposed buyer to the CMA for approval.” These are frozen dough facilities in Avignon (southern France) and Béthune (northern France).