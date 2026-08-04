World Cup gives Coca-Cola bottler a great start to the summer
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- Colruyt Group finds final destinations for all acquired Match & Smatch stores
All 54 Match and Smatch stores acquired by Colruyt Group have found their final destination following an intensive two-and-a-half-year process. However, for some of these locations, that destination is closure.
- Slight decline in revenue at Bonduelle due to a downturn in the United States
Bonduelle saw a slight decline in revenue during its most recent fiscal year: strong performance in Europe and Asia was offset by disappointing sales in the United States. Profits will be lower than expected.