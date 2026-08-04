Colruyt Group finds final destinations for all acquired Match & Smatch stores

All 54 Match and Smatch stores acquired by Colruyt Group have found their final destination following an intensive two-and-a-half-year process. However, for some properties, that destination is closure.

Most stores to become Spar

When Colruyt Group announced the acquisition of 57 stores from the Louis Delhaize Group—specifically Match and Smatch—in September 2023, it was immediately the largest acquisition in the retailer’s history, and it remains so to this day. The 57 stores initially announced ultimately became 54 after the competition authority did not approve three of them. In the meantime, all of these stores have found their final home within the group’s various brands. The company reported this in its annual report, which was published last week. In doing so, the schedule announced in 2025 was adjusted after all.

Twenty locations went to Spar Colruyt Group, which makes sense, given that many Match and Smatch stores were operated as franchises. Eleven stores became Okay, one became Okay City, seven went to Colruyt Laagste Prijzen, six became Bio-Planet, two became Colruyt Professionals, and one became Jims. However, not all of them have been converted yet: 12 stores that are still operating under the temporary CoMarkt brand will undergo final renovations during the current fiscal year.

Six acquired stores—specifically in Belsele, Mons, Schaerbeek, Ostend (Frère Orbanstraat), Mechelen, and Leuven (where a CRU fresh market had initially been planned)—were ultimately closed or subleased because they did not fit into Colruyt Group’s plans.