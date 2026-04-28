Strong start for Coca-Cola

Coca-Cola got off to a strong start this year. The soft drink company reported higher-than-expected revenue and profits in the first quarter, thanks in part to strong sales of Coca-Cola Zero.

Higher volumes

The American beverage company Coca-Cola saw its net revenue rise by 12% in the first quarter to nearly $12.5 billion (€10.6 billion). Profit rose by 18% to over $3.9 billion (€3.3 billion). On a comparable basis, revenue rose by 10%, with 8 percentage points coming from higher volumes and 2 points from higher prices.