Strike disrupts distribution at AB InBev; deliveries delayed

A strike has broken out at AB InBev’s distribution center in Leuven, Belgium. Employees walked off the job on Wednesday following the dismissal of a permanent employee—which, according to the union, was the last straw after months of tension.

Dismissal causes bad blood

According to ACV, the conflict has been ongoing since March, when AB InBev changed the depot’s operations. The company centralized warehouse activities in Leuven, which now supplies not only its own region but also Hasselt. According to the union, this reorganization led to excessive workloads.