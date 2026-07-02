Crisp acquires De Buurtboer to strengthen its B2B presence

Online grocery store Crisp is acquiring De Buurtboer, a provider of corporate lunches, from catering group Albron. This move strengthens Crisp’s position in the business market, where revenue rose by 40% last year.

Increased scale

The acquisition aligns with Crisp’s growth ambitions in the B2B market. According to CEO Tom Peeters, the merger with De Buurtboer will provide greater scale, efficiency, and further growth in the business market. “The days of the anonymous corporate lunch are over: even in the workplace, you vote with your fork. Employers are now using a Crisp lunch as a selling point in job postings. That’s not surprising, since employees value nutritious and healthy food in the workplace,” he told Retailtrends.