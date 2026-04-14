Sports nutrition brand XXL Nutrition to open its own flagship gym

The Dutch sports nutrition brand XXL Nutrition, originally an online-only company, is expanding its physical presence with its own fitness center: the first XXL Gym will open this summer in downtown Helmond.

A logical step

The fitness center, covering over 1,500 square meters, is expected to open its doors in August next to the Albert Heijn XL in downtown Helmond, the city where it all began for the brand. The location may be expanded by approximately 1,000 square meters at a later date. For the company, which started as an online retailer, this marks another expansion into the physical market.

The XXL Gym targets a broad fitness audience and will be equipped with the latest equipment. Personal trainers will be available, as well as additional services such as osteopathy and physical therapy. The new gym will also feature an official Hyrox Training Club spanning about 300 square meters. Of course, gym-goers will find XXL Nutrition’s complete range of supplements, sports nutrition, accessories, and sportswear.

“The XXL Gym is a logical extension of the brand we’ve built over the past few years,” says XXL Nutrition CEO and founder René van der Zel. “Although online sales remain a solid foundation, our products are now also available in thousands of gyms, supermarkets, gas stations, schools, care facilities, and hospitals.” XXL Nutrition is the market leader in sports nutrition and supplements in the Benelux and surpassed the 100 million euro revenue milestone in 2025.