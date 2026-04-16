Limited growth for Sligro after a slow start to the year

Sligro got off to a slow start in 2026. Consumers in the Netherlands stayed indoors due to the winter cold, the foodservice wholesaler laments, while Belgium (once again) lagged behind. Now, energy prices are creating new pressures.

Winter weather gets in the way

Sligro generated revenue of 578 million euros in the first quarter, compared to 574 million euros a year earlier. That amounts to an increase of 4 million euros, or less than 1%. The Netherlands and Belgium showed flat to slightly declining trends over the entire first quarter, the company itself admits. On balance, volumes declined, while inflation remained just below 1%. This put pressure on revenue growth.