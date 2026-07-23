Sligro gains customers despite weak hospitality market

Sligro Food Group gained market share in the Netherlands and Belgium in the first half of 2026. Nevertheless, profitability fell sharply. Revenue for the foodservice wholesaler is also stagnating due to “cautious consumers.”

Plunging into the red

The hospitality industry is struggling, and Sligro is feeling the impact. Revenue came in at 1.274 billion euros, compared to 1.275 billion euros in the first half of 2025. In the Netherlands, revenue fell by 0.1%. Belgium posted a slight increase of 0.2%.