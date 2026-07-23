Nestlé finds solution for its water division through joint venture with Platinum Equity

Nestlé has found a long-awaited solution for its water division: the group is transferring brands such as Perrier, S.Pellegrino, and Acqua Panna to a new joint venture with the investment fund Platinum Equity.

30 brands, 120 countries

Platinum Equity and Nestlé announced today a plan to establish Peranel, a 50/50 joint venture that will house the multinational’s water and premium beverage businesses. This includes more than 30 brands whose products are sold in 120 countries, including S.Pellegrino, Source Perrier, and Acqua Panna, as well as functional hydration beverages, the global Nestlé Pure Life brand, and local water brands.