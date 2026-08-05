Procter & Gamble acquires dietary supplement manufacturer

Procter & Gamble, the American multinational primarily active in personal care and household products, is paying billions to acquire Thorne, a manufacturer of dietary supplements.

Strengthening the health and wellness division

The parent company of well-known consumer brands such as Ariel, Gillette, Oral-B, and Pampers is acquiring the American dietary supplement manufacturer Thorne for $3.8 billion. Thorne was founded in 1984 and went public in 2021. In 2023, investment fund L Catterton took the company private again

With this acquisition, P&G aims to grow its health and wellness division. The multinational already has several other supplement brands in its portfolio. Thorne produces dietary supplements, such as protein powder, creatine, electrolytes, and omega-3 pills, and generated $500 million (about 433 million euros) in revenue last year. Reportedly, other players, including Unilever, were also interested in acquiring the company.