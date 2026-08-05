Heineken sells more beer and has already cut 3,000 jobs
Shutterstock.com
- E-commerce and Europe keep Ahold Delhaize on track
While Ahold Delhaize’s margins are under pressure in the U.S., performance improved in Europe, particularly for Delhaize and Albert Heijn in Belgium. The retailer, which is reporting strong online sales, is maintaining its forecasts for the full fiscal year.
- Colruyt Group finds final destinations for all acquired Match & Smatch storesFood4 August, 2026
All 54 Match and Smatch stores acquired by Colruyt Group have found their final destination following an intensive two-and-a-half-year process. However, for some of these locations, that destination is closure.