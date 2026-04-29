Price perception drives sales growth at Aldi Nord

Thanks to improved pricing, sales, customer numbers, and market share are on the rise at Aldi Nord, which emerged as the biggest winner in its home market of Germany last year and gained the most market share in the Netherlands.

All markets profitable

Aldi Nord reports a 7.4% increase in revenue for 2025 to 31.4 billion euros across the eight European markets where the discounter operates: in addition to Germany, these include Belgium, the Netherlands, France, Luxembourg, Poland, Portugal, and Spain. On a comparable basis, the increase was 5.6%. Every country shows positive operating EBITDA, according to the company. In the first months of 2026, revenue, the number of customers, visit frequency, and market shares are also rising. According to Aldi, this is a result of the improved price perception of the discounter over the past two years. Every day, more than 4.5 million customers across Europe do their shopping at Aldi Nord.