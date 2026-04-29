Pommery champagne house asks creditors for extension

The Belgian-French champagne house Maison Pommery & Associés is struggling with acute liquidity problems. The group is unable to meet a €50 million debt repayment on time and is asking creditors for an extension.

No new loan yet

According to the champagne maker, the repayment was due by Wednesday at the latest, but it lacks the necessary cash. Pommery had been counting on new bank financing, but that has not materialized. In a press release, the group states that “in a volatile and uncertain environment, this refinancing has not yet been finalized.” At the same time, the company is postponing the publication of its annual report once again, this time until 4 June.