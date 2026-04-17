International olive giant Arvos acquires Père Olive

Arvos, the global market leader in table olives, is acquiring the Belgian company Père Olive from Labeyrie Fine Foods. This move allows the group to expand into the chilled Mediterranean products segment and strengthen its position with European retailers.

Expanded offering and scale

Until now, Arvos has primarily focused on shelf-stable olives, but with the integration of Père Olive, the company is now adding a refrigerated range, including antipasti and dips. The group, which brings together producers in Spain, the United States, and Greece, aims to capitalize on the growing demand for fresh and convenience products within the appetizer segment.