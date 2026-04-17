Nutella launches its first new flavor in 60 years

After months of rumors, Ferrero is finally introducing the first flavor innovation in the more than 60-year history of its famous spread. For now, Nutella Peanut is only available in the U.S.

“Fans have been asking for it for years”

“Honestly, when a jar of Nutella goes viral floating in space, you start to feel like anything is possible. So naturally our next move as a brand was dropping our first new flavor innovation in over 60 years,” said Noah Szporn, Senior Vice President of Spreads at Ferrero North America, in the press release.

“Nutella Peanut delivers the same creamy experience fans know and love, now blended with the irresistible taste of roasted peanuts. Our fans have been asking for this for years. We heard them, and afternoon snack time will never be the same.”

The new variant was developed specifically for the U.S. market and is 100% plant-based. The product is on shelves at all major U.S. retailers and is already going viral on social media.