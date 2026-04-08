Lidl’s private-label products are also appearing on the shelves at Kaufland

Lidl’s non-food private-label products will soon be available at its sister company Kaufland as well. The Schwarz Group hopes this will help streamline its product range.

“A meaningful expansion”

Products from the DIY and gardening brand Parkside have been available in both retail chains of the Schwarz Group since 2023. Now, Lidl’s other non-food private labels—namely Crivit, Silvercrest, Livarno, Esmara, and Lupilu—will also be permanently added to the product range at Kaufland, the hypermarket chain that operates not only in Germany but also in seven Eastern European countries.

The Lidl brands will not displace non-food products from well-known manufacturers in the stores, but rather complement them. The move is “a meaningful expansion of our non-food assortment,” Jochen Baab, purchasing director at Kaufland, told Lebensmittel Zeitung. “The proliferation of labels is leading to market fragmentation. In this maze, we are focusing on visibility and orientation,” he says.

The fact that Lidl is currently investing massive marketing budgets to put its non-food brands on the map across Europe is a factor in this decision. Recently, Silvercrest, Lidl’s European kitchen and household brand, launched a major advertising campaign in collaboration with eight-time Grand Slam winner and passionate amateur chef Andre Agassi. His wife, Steffi Graf, is the face of the sports brand Crivit.