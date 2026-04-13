Lidl parent expands into telecommunications with 1Global

The German Schwarz Group, the parent company of Lidl and Kaufland, is pursuing strategic diversification. The supermarket group is acquiring a stake in 1Global to further expand its telecommunications division, Lidl Connect.

A Boost for Lidl Connect

According to Handelsblatt, Schwarz is acquiring a 10% stake in the telecom company 1Global for approximately $80 million (about €68 million). To date, Lidl Connect has relied on Vodafone’s network, but through the partnership with 1Global, Schwarz aims to create greater strategic flexibility. Lidl Connect sells mobile plans and SIM cards and has around two million customers in Germany.