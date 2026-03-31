Lidl is looking to hire 240 new employees in Belgium

With the goal of opening six new stores each year, Lidl plans to hire more than 240 new employees in Belgium over the next 12 months. These positions span a wide range of roles, from store associates to logistics, across the country.

Entry-level candidates are also welcome

Lidl is investing heavily in growth in the Belgian market in the coming years. Soon, the discounter will open its largest supermarket in the country in Anderlecht, covering 1,714 m² and creating about twenty new jobs. To strengthen the teams in the 304 other stores, another 60 to 72 positions will be opened. And in Herentals, the retailer is building a new distribution center by April of next year, where there is a need for approximately 140 logistics, technical, and operational staff. For the expansion department at headquarters, the company is seeking lawyers, economists, and architects.

Entry-level candidates are welcome: Lidl has a Young Talent program specifically aimed at graduates with zero to two years of experience. In 2026, more than 15 positions will open up in various fields such as sales, logistics, and finance. This structured program offers the opportunity to quickly advance to leadership roles thanks to personalized, tailored coaching. The retailer employs more than 11,000 people in Belgium.